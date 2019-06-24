Soccer Fans Unite Over FIFA Women’s World Cup

Supporters watched the U.S. play against Spain at Herd and Horns for Monday morning's matchup

FARGO, N.D.– Soccer fans are coming together to cheer on the USA women’s team at one of Fargo’s local hot spots.

The restaurant opened its doors a half hour early before kickoff at 11.

A USA fan says watching the game with others is infectious.

“It’s kind of nice to watch it with other fans and to just feel the excitement of watching the girls play,” soccer fan Lyle Hudson said. “We’ve just been keeping up with it but we just wanted to be in an environment where there are other supporters so we can get as excited as we want.”

