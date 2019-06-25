Choice Bank Raises Money at “Go Hawaiian For Hospice”

This is the seventh year they've done the fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. –People are getting their leis and Hawaiian shirts on at a luau, and the celebration is all for a good cause.

Choice Bank held its seventh annual “Go Hawaiian for Hospice.”

For a $5 donation, people can feast on a pig roast, pineapple, and Hawaiian punch.

All proceeds go to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Organizers say more than 1,500 people showed up.

“Most people you talk to if you’re going to ask for a donation will say, ‘we’ve had somebody who’s been impacted by hospice.’ So it was a very easy choice for us to join, start a partnership with them,” Eddie Sheeley with Choice Bank said.

Hospice of the Red River Valley serves 30 counties in North Dakota and Minnesota.