Gov. Walz Proclaims June 25 as “Gabriele Grunewald Day”

Today would have been the late runner's 33rd birthday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Governor Walz proclaims it is “Gabriele Grunewald Day” in the state of Minnesota.

June 25th is the late runner’s birthday. She would have turned 33.

Runners are coming together in Minneapolis to run 1.405 miles.

Grunewald’s husband Justin and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will speak at the event.

In an Instagram post, Justin encouraged people all over the world to join the run and use the social media tags #bravelikegabe or #runningonhope.

The Perham native passed away on June 11 after a decade- long battle with cancer.