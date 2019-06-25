LIVE: 8-Week-Old Puppy Faces Long Road Ahead After Being Found Severely Injured

4 Luv of Dog Rescue is raising money to help Tony the Blue Heeler heal

You can help an 8-week-old puppy get the intensive medical care he needs to thrive and find a forever home.

4 Luv of Dog rescue took in the Blue Heeler pup after his owner couldn’t afford emergency medical care. He suffered some sort of lung trauma.

They named him Tony, after Tony Stark/Iron Man. The name is in honor of his fighting spirit.

4 Luv of Dog president Kish Mackin says the shelter tries to help every dog that has a chance to live a healthy life and find a permanent home.

Tony’s prognosis is looking much better after a few days of treatment.

He is off of a ventilator and is starting to play and bark more.

But that means the rescue’s emergency fund is almost gone this morning.

They’ve spent around $11,000 on treatment for Tony.

They’re asking the public for help raising money to care for Tony.

They’re hoping to raise $5,000.

You can either donate through the 4 Luv of Dog Facebook page or online at www.4luvofdog.com.