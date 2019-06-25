UPDATE: Amber Alert Issued For Missing Bismarck Baby Who May Be With 31-Year Old Man
LeahMae Dawn Morsette was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue.
North Dakota Public Alerts
AMBER ALERT – MISSING Child
Public Tip Line: 701-223-1212
Victim Information
Name: LeahMae Dawn Morsette
DOB: 11/28/2018
Age: 7 Months
Gender: Female
Race: Native American
Height:
Weight:
Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color & Style: Curly Black Hair
Identifying Marks:
Clothing Description: Tan onesie with shorts over the top or a magenta shirt and pink shorts. May also have a stroller and a blue/white unicorn diaper bag.
Where and When the Victim Was Last Seen: LeahMae was last seen on surveillance video on June 24th, 2019 at 1:00 a.m. in the 300 Block of W Arbor Ave in Bismarck with her mother in her stroller.
Additional Victim Information:
Vehicle Information: There is no Vehicle Information at this time
Person of Interest Information:
Name: Cole Lee Pfaff
DOB: 6/22/1988
Age: 31
Gender: Male
Race: White
Height: 6’ 1”
Weight: 240
Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color & Style: Brown
Identifying Marks:Tattoos on the right arm and right forearm also on the left hand
Clothing Description:
Area Last Observed: