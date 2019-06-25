UPDATE: Amber Alert Issued For Missing Bismarck Baby Who May Be With 31-Year Old Man

AMBER ALERT – MISSING Child

Public Tip Line: 701-223-1212

Victim Information

Name: LeahMae Dawn Morsette

DOB: 11/28/2018

Age: 7 Months

Gender: Female

Race: Native American

Height:

Weight:

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color & Style: Curly Black Hair

Identifying Marks:

Clothing Description: Tan onesie with shorts over the top or a magenta shirt and pink shorts. May also have a stroller and a blue/white unicorn diaper bag.

Where and When the Victim Was Last Seen: LeahMae was last seen on surveillance video on June 24th, 2019 at 1:00 a.m. in the 300 Block of W Arbor Ave in Bismarck with her mother in her stroller.

Additional Victim Information:

Vehicle Information: There is no Vehicle Information at this time

Person of Interest Information:

Name: Cole Lee Pfaff

DOB: 6/22/1988

Age: 31

Gender: Male

Race: White

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 240

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color & Style: Brown

Identifying Marks:Tattoos on the right arm and right forearm also on the left hand

Clothing Description:

Area Last Observed: