Property Owners Learn How To Protect Their Investments at the Great Plains Land Expo

The expo focuses on the economics of agriculture and energy, the daily challenges and opportunities of maintaining land, and investing in farmland

FARGO, N.D.– Farmers and land owners are learning about property rights at the Great Plains Land Expo.

The expo focuses on the economics of agriculture and energy, the daily challenges and opportunities of maintaining land, and investing in farmland.

Speakers want to help people understand why their property is valued the way it is and what they can do to protect it.

“I’m going to talk about political circumstances, economic circumstances, what’s going on around the world, trends in economics,” says speaker and editor and publisher of The Gartman Letter, Dennis Gartman. “I’ll talk a little about trade deficits; I’ll talk about what’s going on in agriculture.”

Farmers can hear from seven different speakers who talk about economics, personal property, and mineral rights.

“They’ve always been informative, they bring in great speakers and with it there is always something to learn and take home and to evaluate your operations so you can do a better job of managing what you already own,” says Jerry Melvin, a farmer from Buffalo, ND.

Melvin has been coming to the expo since it started.

“There is always something, I don’t know what it’s going to be until the end of the day, but there will be a point or two that we will take home and talk about and try to implement in our operation,” added Melvin.

If you’re a landowner it’s important to know your rights and restrictions when it comes to your property.

“To provide a one day learning university where people can come in and learn all they can about farmland investments, managing farmland, owning land or if they wanted to sell it, and then also how do I manage my mineral rights and the royalty right if I do have them on my property,” says organizer, Kevin Pifer.

Property owners also learned about private property rights and restrictions.

“Well private property rights are extremely important,” added Melvin. “We believe strongly that they should be protected and we want to protect them.”

Melvin says one of the biggest takeaways from the expo is learning his rights as a property owner and chatting with other local farmers.

This is the third time the expo has been held in Fargo.