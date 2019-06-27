Kids Learn How To “Grow Together” at West Acres Mall

Northern Plains Botanical Garden Society is teaming up with West Acres Mall to show these little ones how to garden.

FARGO, N.D.– Kids in the area are learning what it takes to have a green thumb during a series called “Grow Together”.

The activity teaches kids how to plant a seed in soil and how to take care of it.

They want these children to know how easy it can be to grow something and what can happen with a little hard work.

“A lot of kids are learning how things are growing and how food is created and consumed, and it just starts them on a cycle of good eating habits and where their food comes from,” said Niki Larson, Digital Marketing Manager for West Acres Mall.

West Acres Mall hosts themed reading times and activities every Thursday morning.

They will not have one on the 4th of July, but the next theme is Superheroes on July 11th.