Couzin’s Corner: Brennan Metzger

Metzger Leads Team In Hits

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are the hottest team in the American Association entering Friday with a 10-game win streak.

Left Fielder Brennan Metzger has played a part in the offenses success as the leadoff hitter leading the team in hits with 46 and tied for the team lead in runs scored with 29.

In KVRR Sport’s second Couzin’s Corner profiling RedHawks players this season, Nick Couzin introduces us to Metzger, who is in his second year with the ball club.