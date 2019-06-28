Driver Runs Into Harbor Freight Tools

Damages are estimated between $5,000 to $6,000

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Fire says an elderly woman ran her car into Harbor Freight Tools just before 11:00 this morning.

The woman told firefighters when she got into her car, it went backwards on its own. Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson says the woman then panicked and put it into drive, hitting the building. He says there’s about five to six thousand dollars in damages.

“There’s some damage to the outside the tin on the outside and the sheet rock on the inside. Structually, it’s pretty sound. It was right next to a support pillar that wasn’t damaged so there will be some work to do with the store,” Anderson said.

Anderson says the driver and no one inside the store was injured. A female passenger had some back pain and was taken to the hospital.