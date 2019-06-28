Drug Bust Puts 2 Adults In Jail and 3 Children In Protective Custody

Officers found both methamphetamine and cocaine inside the apartment that were clearly packaged for sales.

MOORHEAD, MN — A narcotics search warrant was conducted this week that lead to charges for two adults and protective placement of three children, including one that required hospitalization.

On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, a narcotics search warrant was executed at 1119 19th Street S, Moorhead.

The warrant was conducted by members of the Lakes to River Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, which includes members of the Moorhead Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Breckenridge, MN Police Department, and the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant was due to an investigation of the possible sales of narcotics from this residence.