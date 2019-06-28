St, Paul Rallies in Late Innings To End RedHawks Win Streak

RedHawks Beat St. Paul 4-3

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks entered Friday night looking to extend their win streak to 11 games as the North Division leading St. Paul Saints came to Newman Outdoor Field to start a three-game weekend series.

Devan Ahart got the scoring going with a solo home run in the second inning. His second of the year.

The RedHawks keep the offense going in the third adding two more runs.

The Saints cut the deficit to one with two runs in the fifth then tied it in the ninth and added the go-ahead run in the 11th.

RedHawks win streak ends at 11.