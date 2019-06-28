Wonder Woman Run Comes to Fargo for the First Time

The series goes across the country

FARGO, N.D. — The Wonder Woman Run is in Fargo for the first time.

People are getting ready, and there are several activities this evening before the big run tomorrow.

About 2,000 people are expected to show up. The Wonder Woman Run Series goes across the country.

Even if you can’t run, you can still walk. Organizers were inspired by everything Wonder Woman stands for.

“She’s an inspiration herself with power and love and strength, and we just love everything it stands for. We love all of our superheroes, and those who love them,” Beth Salinger, vice president of SON Events, said.

The race starts and ends at the Fargo Civic Center, and the route roughly follows the Red River.

There will be a 5K, 10K, and half marathon tomorrow.

