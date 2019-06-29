Habitat for Humanity Holds Dakota Blitz Home Dedication Celebration

Three families are getting new homes

WEST FARGO, N.D. –Earlier this month, we told you about the Habitat for Humanity’s Dakota Blitz 3:10 project, which gives three families a place to call “home sweet home.”

The Faizee family has always thought owning a home is part of the American Dream. Their family has lived in an unaffordable apartment since moving from Afghanistan.

“Since we came to United States five years ago, we pay rent and we don’t know where it goes, this house will help us build equity in the future,” Massi Faizee said.

The goal of the Dakota Blitz 3:10 project was to build three homes in ten days, but unfortunately, the weather set them a little behind.

“We had volunteers slugging through the mud we have here, in the rain, they weren’t quitting,” Pete Christopher with Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity, said.

The homes are designed to help families living in unaffordable and unhealthy living conditions. Families also put in their own sweat equity hours.

“It was amazing to work alongside them, and we learn lots of hands on skills,” Faizee said.

For Alakiir Nhial, the apartment she currently lives is small and isn’t good for her kids, who have allergies.

She’s excited to see more progress on her house each day.

“Everyday I came in the morning and night when I drop off my kids, I come and see something. I left and when I come back, it’s going to be something already put on,” she said.

Even though the houses aren’t completely done yet, the families got the keys to their future houses at a home dedication celebration.

“Words can’t explain how we’re feeling, but we’re super excited and we appreciate everyone who helped and worked hard in order to build our house,” Faizee said.

Nhial’s kids are excited to have their own rooms.

“They have land they can exercise, running, than what we used to have,” Nhial said.

Habitat for Humanity says they’d like to get the houses completely done by late summer or early fall.