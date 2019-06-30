Family, Friends Say Final “Goodbye” to Well-Known Hair Stylist Johnny Grey

He was also on the Fargo Invaders football club and a co-founder of the Beard Association of North Dakota

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Family and friends of 38–year–old Johnny Grey are saying their goodbyes to him one last time at a service in West Fargo.

The well–known stylist was killed in a car crash in West Fargo last weekend.

His family says they decided to have a celebration of his life instead of a traditional funeral because Grey had a big personality.

That also meant giving everyone the chance to share their stories about him.

Many people wore Batman shirts because Grey and his wife Emma formed a deep connection through the superhero.

“It’s actually one of their first dates that they had. They went to the Batman movie and it’s been not even a running joke, it’s just been who they are. A union together loving Batman and it’s grown and blossomed,” said Johnathan Foss, Grey’s brother-in-law.

Many people knew Grey as a hairstylist at Blush Salon, a defensive lineman on the Fargo Invaders Football Club and a co–founder of the Beard Association of North Dakota.

Grey’s family says the support from the community has not gone unnoticed during this tough time.