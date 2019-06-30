RedHawks Take Series From Saints Behind Bennett Home Run

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks moved with in a half game of the North Division lead by beating the division leading St. Paul Saints, 8-6, Sunday at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks got off to a slow start falling behind 4-1 after five innings. They picked up two more runs before T.J. Bennett put them ahead with a three-run home run in the seventh.

The Saints made it interesting in the late innings cutting the deficit to two, however, it wasn’t enough as the RedHawks took the series.

They’ll head to Winnipeg for three games before returning home for a nine-game home stand.