Storm Reports Saturday, June 29th

Storm Reports from the National Weather Service in Grand Forks:

..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0750 AM HAIL 3 ESE KNOX 48.33N 99.63W 06/29/2019 E1.25 INCH Benson ND PUBLIC STRONG WINDS AND TORRENTIAL RAINS OCCURRED WITH THE HAIL. 0815 AM TSTM WND GST 2 WSW CANDO 48.48N 99.24W 06/29/2019 M56.00 MPH Towner ND AWOS PEAK WINDS MEASURED AT THE CANDO AIRPORT /K9D7/. 0850 AM TSTM WND DMG 2 E OBERON 47.92N 99.16W 06/29/2019 Benson ND PUBLIC A FEW LARGE TREE 3 TO 5 INCH DIAMETER BRANCHES BROKEN DOWN, ALONG WITH SOME DIME TO NICKEL SIZED HAIL AND VERY HEAVY RAINS. WIND WAS VERY STRONG BETWEEN 845 AND 9 AM CDT. 0858 AM TSTM WND GST 5 SSW DEVILS LAKE 48.05N 98.92W 06/29/2019 M55.00 MPH Ramsey ND MESONET SUSTAINED WINDS AT 45 MPH GUSTING TO 55 REPORTED BY THE RWIS STATION ON ND HIGHWAY 20. 0925 AM TSTM WND DMG 2 WSW HAMAR 47.83N 98.61W 06/29/2019 Eddy ND PUBLIC SEVERAL LARGE BRANCHES WERE BROKEN DOWN ALONG WITH TORRENTIAL RAINS AND SOME PEA TO PENNY SIZED HAIL ACROSS NORTHERN FREEBORN TOWNSHIP, FROM ABOUT 920 THROUGH 930 AM CDT. 0928 AM NON-TSTM WND GST 7 ESE LEEDS 48.25N 99.30W 06/29/2019 M60.00 MPH Benson ND MESONET SUSTAINED HIGH WINDS NOTED WITH A WAKE LOW SYSTEM BEHIND THE SQUALL LINE. HIGH WINDS OF 40 MPH OR GREATER PERISTED THROUGH AT LEAST 1015 AM CDT. 0954 AM NON-TSTM WND GST 2 N WEBSTER 48.31N 98.88W 06/29/2019 M58.00 MPH Ramsey ND MESONET PEAK WINDS MEASURED BY THE NDAWN SENSOR AS A WAKE LOW DEVELOPED INTO NORTHEAST ND. SUSTAINED WINDS ABOVE 40 MPH EXPERIENCED FOR SEVERAL MINUTES THROUGH 1010 AM CDT. 0955 AM HIGH SUST WINDS 2 WSW CANDO 48.48N 99.24W 06/29/2019 M47.00 MPH Towner ND AWOS SUSTAINED WINDS AT 40 MPH OR GREATER THROUGH 1006 AM CDT. PEAK WINDS TO 55 MPH. 1030 AM NON-TSTM WND GST 2 SE HAMPDEN 48.52N 98.62W 06/29/2019 M64.00 MPH Ramsey ND MESONET PEAK WINDS MEASURED AT THE RAWS SENSOR IN NORTH CENTRAL RAMSEY COUNTY. 1033 AM TSTM WND GST 7 W LARIMORE 47.91N 97.78W 06/29/2019 M60.00 MPH Grand Forks ND STORM CHASER PEAK WINDS MEASURED. NOTED THAT FOUR 9 INCH DIAMETER PINE TREES WERE SNAPPED AT THE BASE AROUND 1033 AM CDT. 1041 AM HIGH SUST WINDS 3 WNW EDMORE 48.43N 98.51W 06/29/2019 M41.00 MPH Ramsey ND MESONET HIGH SUSTAINED WINDS AT 35 TO 45 MPH WITH PEAK WINDS TO 52 MPH WERE RECORDED BY THE NDAWN STATION NEAR EDMORE. 1045 AM TSTM WND GST 1 N NIAGARA 48.01N 97.87W 06/29/2019 E60.00 MPH Grand Forks ND TRAINED SPOTTER SEVERE WINDS, TORRENTIAL RAINS, AND MARBLE SIZED HAIL WERE REPORTED. 1141 AM TSTM WND GST 3 E MAYVILLE 47.50N 97.26W 06/29/2019 M50.00 MPH Traill ND MESONET PEAK WINDS MEASURED AT THE NDAWN STATION ON HIGHWAY 200. 1200 PM TSTM WND GST 5 SW HILLSBORO 47.35N 97.14W 06/29/2019 M60.00 MPH Traill ND TRAINED SPOTTER PEAK WINDS MEASURED BY A MOBILE MESONET STATION. 1203 PM TSTM WND GST 5 NW PROSPER 47.01N 97.09W 06/29/2019 M58.00 MPH Cass ND MESONET 1225 PM TSTM WND DMG DAVENPORT 46.71N 97.07W 06/29/2019 CASS ND TRAINED SPOTTER SEVERAL 3 TO 5 INCH DIAMETER TREE BRANCHES BROKEN DOWN. 1228 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 SSW FARGO 46.85N 96.83W 06/29/2019 Cass ND TRAINED SPOTTER SHINGLES AND CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS FLYING IN THE WINDS. MULTIPLE SPOTTER REPORT WINDS GUSTING TO 60 MPH OR HIGHER. 1234 PM TSTM WND DMG 3 S FARGO 46.83N 96.82W 06/29/2019 Cass ND PUBLIC POWER POLES BROKEN AND SMALL TREES SNAPPED IN SOUTH FARGO. 1235 PM TSTM WND GST 2 NNW FARGO 46.90N 96.83W 06/29/2019 M60.00 MPH Cass ND ASOS PEAK WINDS MEASURED AT THE FARGO AIRPORT /KFAR/. 1235 PM TSTM WND GST 2 S FARGO 46.85N 96.82W 06/29/2019 M65.00 MPH Cass ND MESONET WINDS AT 40 MPH GUSTING TO 65 MPH REPORTED ON THE RWIS STATION ON THE RED RIVER BRIDGE. 1240 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 S MOORHEAD 46.84N 96.76W 06/29/2019 Clay MN BROADCAST MEDIA TREES SNAPPED IN SOUTH MOORHEAD. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR AND NEARBY WIND SENSOR REPORTS. 1245 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 WSW FARGO 46.87N 96.86W 06/29/2019 Cass ND BROADCAST MEDIA NUMEROUS LARGE TREES SNAPPED AROUND THE CITY. A FEW GARAGE DOORS WERE BLOWN IN AND GARAGE SIDEWALLS BLOWN OUT IN AT LEAST TWO APARTMENT COMPLEXES. A SEMI WAS TUMBLED ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR 13TH AVENUE SOUTH. 1246 PM TSTM WND GST 2 NNW FARGO 46.90N 96.83W 06/29/2019 M67.00 MPH Cass ND ASOS PEAK WINDS MEASURED AT THE FARGO AIRPORT /KFAR/. 1249 PM TSTM WND DMG 6 N COOPERSTOWN 47.53N 98.12W 06/29/2019 Griggs ND PUBLIC TREE BRANCHES UP TO BASEBALL BAT THICKNESS /MAXIMUM 3 TO 5 INCH DIAMTER/ WERE BROKEN DOWN BY WINDS. 1255 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 SSE HARWOOD 46.95N 96.86W 06/29/2019 Cass ND PUBLIC A PICKUP TRUCK AND TRAILER WERE BLOWNOVER AND BLOCKING THE NORTHBOUND LANE OF INTERSTATE 28. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR. A SEMI TRUCK AN TRAILER WERE ALSO BLOWN OVER NEARBY. 1256 PM TSTM WND GST 5 SE MOORHEAD 46.81N 96.68W 06/29/2019 M62.00 MPH Clay MN AWOS PEAK WINDS MEASURED AT THE MOORHEAD AIRPORT /KJKL/. 0100 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 E GLYNDON 46.87N 96.54W 06/29/2019 Clay MN BROADCAST MEDIA A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER WERE BLOWN OFF OF HIGHWAY 10. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR. 0102 PM TSTM WND GST 2 NNW FARGO 46.90N 96.83W 06/29/2019 M80.50 MPH Cass ND ASOS PEAK WINDS MEASURED AT THE FARGO AIRPORT /KFAR/. SEVERAL LARGE TREES WERE SNAPPED IN THE NORTH FARGO AREA. 0109 PM TSTM WND GST 5 SE MOORHEAD 46.81N 96.68W 06/29/2019 M61.00 MPH Clay MN AWOS WINDS PERSISTING AT 43 MPH GUSTING TO 61 MPH AT THE MOORHEAD AIRPORT /KJKL/. 0113 PM TSTM WND DMG 5 NNE BARNESVILLE 46.72N 96.38W 06/29/2019 Clay MN PUBLIC SEVERAL LARGE BRANCHES BROKEN DOWN IN FARMSTEADS ACROSS NORTHERN HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON NEARBY WIND SENSOR REPORTS. 0114 PM TSTM WND GST 3 ENE BARNESVILLE 46.67N 96.36W 06/29/2019 M53.00 MPH Clay MN MESONET PEAK WINDS MEASURED AT A PERSONAL WEATHER STATION. 0130 PM HAIL PORTLAND 47.50N 97.37W 06/29/2019 E1.00 INCH Traill ND PUBLIC REPORT AND PHOTO POSTED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR. 0135 PM HAIL MAYVILLE 47.50N 97.33W 06/29/2019 E1.50 INCH TRAILL ND BROADCAST MEDIA