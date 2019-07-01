Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalls Over 37,000 Fireworks

It claims the products are "overloaded" with explosives.

Fargo, ND–The Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing a recall on over 37,000 fireworks.

It claims the products are “overloaded” with explosives with the possibility of being a burn or explosion hazard to users.

Customers are being urged not to use them and to return any of the products in question for a refund.

The full list of fireworks in question is listed on its website.