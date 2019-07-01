Fargo-Moorhead Kicks Off Park & Recreation Month

The point of the month is to encourage community involvement and to offer free activities for families to enjoy

FARGO, N.D. – As we kick off the month of July, metro area parks departments are telling people to get outside and enjoy the nice weather for Park and Recreation Month.

The point of the month is to encourage community involvement and to offer free activities for families to enjoy. They include late night movies at the park, art projects and local rec leagues.

Officials say the best part about the month is giving people new, fun things to do.

“In parks and recreation we’re really about adding to a community’s quality of life and that’s really what we do. People have their jobs and work what are they looking for at the end of the day they might want to play softball or baseball or fly a kite and that’s what parks and recreation month is all about,” Chris Whittlesey with Fargo Parks District said.

Click here for Parks and Recreation Month events in Fargo, here for West Fargo and here for Moorhead.