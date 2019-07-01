Kids Keep Learning Going During Summer in STEM Camp

FARGO, N.D. – As we get to the middle of summer break, kids in the Fargo-Moorhead area are taking some time out of the sun and heading indoors to learn new things at STEM Day Camp.

Kids are taking the time to enjoy the indoors where they get to code, make their own video games and play fun games. And for kids like Wyatt, they have a good time.

“We’re working on trying to make a tower of 16. Because we’re trying to challenges and stuff and it’s STEM. Because its fun,” Stem Day Camper Wyatt said.

But there not just having fun they’re also learning.

“They’re working on trying new things and then making a plan and then revising it when it doesn’t work. So, just some outside the box thinking and learning that failure is not the end you can always try again you can always try again and do it the next time.” Code Ninjas Sensei Courtney Bartelett explained.

And some of the kids at the day long camp have some good strategy for stacking even if things may not work out how they planned.

“Not that high,” Stem Day Camper Harrison said.

They only had one goal when they came in.

“To have fun,” Harrison said.

Organizers say they love that they get to teach kids in a fun learning environment.

