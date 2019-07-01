Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault in the Shooting of Two Men in Portland, ND

Traill County Sheriff Steve Hunt says the two men wounded in the shooting have been released from a Fargo hospital.

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Sadie Rix, 32, the woman accused of shooting two men outside a home in Portland, North Dakota Friday night is being held on a $50,000 cash bond in the Grand Forks County Jail, facing two counts of aggravated assault. Traill County Sheriff Steve Hunt expects those charges will be amended.

Hunt says the two men wounded in the shooting have been released from a Fargo hospital. He says Rix and the two men know each other.

Hunt is limited in what he can say about a motive as this is an on-going investigation but he does say the shooting was not drug-related and there is no threat to the public.

Rix fled inside a van after the shooting and held deputies and the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team at bay for several hours.

She gave up when tear gas forced her out of the van dropping a revolver as she surrendered