Arrest Made In Fatal UTV Crash Last Month In Becker County

36-year-old Aaron Pelham of Waubun was arrested Monday

BECKER CO., MN — Authorities have arrested the driver involved in a fatal UTV crash last month in Becker County.

36-year-old Aaron Pelham of Waubun was arrested Monday and is in the Becker County Jail with formal charges pending.

Pelham was driving a 1999 Mercury Marquis which crashed into a UTV driven by 27-year-old Michael Tibbetts of Ogema.

He was found unresponsive on County Road 158 in Maple Grove Township on June 24.

Tibbetts died at Sanford in Fargo.

Pelham fled the scene.