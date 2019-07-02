Arrest Made In Fatal UTV Crash Last Month In Becker County
36-year-old Aaron Pelham of Waubun was arrested Monday
BECKER CO., MN — Authorities have arrested the driver involved in a fatal UTV crash last month in Becker County.
36-year-old Aaron Pelham of Waubun was arrested Monday and is in the Becker County Jail with formal charges pending.
Pelham was driving a 1999 Mercury Marquis which crashed into a UTV driven by 27-year-old Michael Tibbetts of Ogema.
He was found unresponsive on County Road 158 in Maple Grove Township on June 24.
Tibbetts died at Sanford in Fargo.
Pelham fled the scene.