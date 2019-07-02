Christopher & Banks Celebrates Reopening in West Acres

It's expanded to add CJ Banks

FARGO, N.D. –Christopher and Banks is celebrating reopening at West Acres Mall and has expanded to add CJ Banks.

CJ Banks focuses on plus sizes while Christopher and Banks has more petite sizes. All the sizes used to be in one store. The manager says the two-store layout gives shoppers more options.

People lined up over the weekend to see the new setup.

“We’ve got people coming down from Canada to see us, people coming up from the Cities to see us, it’s kind of neat to meet different people and offer our product to them and see how excited they get just to wear the clothes,” Stephanie Powell, manager of both stores, said.

Christopher and Banks has more than 400 locations across the country.