DGF Outlasts Breckenridge in Legion Baseball

DGF improves to 8-2 on the season

DILWORTH, Minn. — DGF hosted Breckenridge at Bob Marshall Field Tuesday night.

Carter Kohler got the scoring going with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

Breckenridge came back to tie it up before DGF took back the lead in the sixth.

That would end up being the winning run as DGF wins 3-2.