Leaders in Higher Education Share Vision for Students

Colleges and universities discussed importance of building a strong workforce in our region

MOORHEAD, MN– Leaders in higher education come together to discuss the vision for their students with the Chamber’s Eggs and Issues event.

Representatives from MSUM, M State, NDSU, Concordia College and NDSCS touched on building a strong workforce in our region.

Topics centered on providing an easy way for students to transfer and making class times flexible, especially for older adults.

“We need to make sure that we are continuing to stay focused on our students and working with our community leaders to make sure that what we’re offering is going to position students in the best way to be successful in the career that they are going to start in as well as how they will continue to use their skills throughout their lifetime,” MSUM VP of enrollment & student affairs Dr. Brenda Amenson-Hill said.

Amenson-Hill says MSUM has a longstanding effort of making diversity and flexibility a priority for students.

