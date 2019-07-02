NFL Legend Peyton Manning To Headline The Chamber’s Voices of Vision

Tuesday, November 5 at noon at Sanford Health Athletic Complex

FARGO, ND — Voices of Vision has its 2019 headliner: NFL legend Peyton Manning.

He’ll speak at The Chamber’s 10th annual event on Tuesday, November 5 at noon at Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Tickets are available on The Chamber’s website.

Manning is the NFL’s only five-time Most Valuable Player and a 14-time Pro Bowl selection.

He retired in 2016 holding numerous records including the most career touchdown passes in league history.

Past headliners at Voices of Vision have included Shaquille O’Neal, Danica Patrick and Terry Bradshaw.