West Fargo Welcomes New Wing Joint

WEST FARGO, N.D.– A new wing joint is up and running in West Fargo and it has a little bit of everything on the menu.

Buffalo Wings and Rings at 695 32nd Avenue East celebrated its grand opening at 11:00 Wednesday morning.

The menu features wings, burgers, quesadillas and even cauliflower wings.

This is not the first location in the state, the restaurant is also in Minot and Bismarck.

The owner says they are a family-based operation and that is what makes it unique.

“We have a great bar and we do a great job with the bar but with 46 TV’S and everything, most people think it’s adult-only,” Buffalo Wings and Rings owner Al Hauck said. “We want the families and we want the children. We want you to be able to bring your families in, sit down and have a meal and have a cocktail or beer if you like.”

The owner says they chose West Fargo as the newest location because of the growing community.