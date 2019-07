Couzin’s Corner: T.J. Bennett

Bennett third in RBI; fourth in hits on team

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks second baseman T.J. Bennett is a new addition to the to the team this season after playing with the Lincoln Saltdogs and a short stint with the Chicago White Sox organization last season.

In this week’s Couzin’s Corner profiling RedHawks players this season, Nick Couzin introduces us to the new face on the ball club.