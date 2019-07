Fargo Police Investigating Stabbing

They also discovered the rear windshield of a car had been smashed during the altercation.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) Fargo police believe a man was stabbed in the hip with a pocket knife around 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon on the 1600 block of Dakota Drive.

They also discovered the rear windshield of a car had been smashed during the altercation.

The man was treated on site by FM Ambulance and released.

Police have not made any arrests and continue to investigate.