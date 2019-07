Fargo Post 2 Earns 26th Victory Of Season With Win Over West Fargo

Post 2 Beats Patriots 21-4

FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Patriots looked to hand Fargo Post 2 just its second loss of the season Friday night at Young Field.

Post 2 got out to a four run lead in the first. The Patriots followed that up with a big inning of their own cutting the deficit to 4-3 after one.

In the second, Cole Hage hit a three run bomb to put Post 2 up 7-3 and they went on to win from there by a final score of 21-4.