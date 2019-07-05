Officials Release Name Of Man Who Fell Into ND Grain Bin

58 year old Kevin John Anderson was trapped while cleaning the bin.

File Image

ARVILLA, ND — The Grand Forks County Sheriff released the name of the rural Aneta man pulled from a grain bin at Columbia Grain.

He became buried under approximately 15 feet of corn.

Rescue crews spent at least two hours attempting to locate and recovering Anderson.

He was unresponsive when he was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

—

ARVILLA, N.D. – A North Dakota man is dead after working in a grain bin and becoming submerged in corn.

The victim is a 58-year-old man from Aneta.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office and Larimore Fire and Rescue responded to Columbia Grain in Arvilla around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. The crews along with Grand Forks Fire and their Technical Rescue Team searched for the man for about an hour. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld until family has been notified.