MN Man Gets Hit in the Face By Fireworks

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. – A northern Minnesota man lighting illegal fireworks gets injured on the Fourth of July.

It happened at a home north of Merrifield, which is near Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office says the 49-year-old was trying to light four boxes of aerial mortars when one went off and hit him in the face.

The man was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Minneapolis hospital.

Deputies say they found more illegal fireworks at his home.

The case is still under investigation.