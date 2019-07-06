Fargo Food Tours Showcases the Best of Downtown

The Food Tour Makes Six Stops for people to Sample signature Menu items

FARGO, N.D. — Spend time in Downtown Fargo and you may have trouble choosing where you should eat.

It was this large number of great options in such a small area that inspired Meghan Battest to create Fargo’s Food Tours.

“I thought when I moved back to Fargo last year, that it would be a great fit for the city because we have so many restaurants within walking distance in downtown,” Battest said.

The tour begins at the Fargo theater and makes six stops along the way. People have the chance to sample signature items from Sandy’s Donuts, The Boiler Room, Rosey’s, Silver Lining Creamery, Wurst Bier Hall and Rhombus Guys.

“The quality of food here surprises everyone I have talked to,” Battest reveals. “They think that we do food well and we do a diversity of food. People a lot of time think that we just eat meat and potatoes, and that just isn’t true.”

The tour is perfect for both visitors and for locals who want to know more about the food scene right outside their doors.

“I love leading people around, even locals, and teaching them something new about the city that they didn’t realize before,” Battest says.

For Ashley, ND Native, Matthew Nies, it’s a way to find some of the hidden gems.

“Being from North Dakota, I think you can overlook stuff that is in your state or in your local area,” Nies admits. “We’ve been to DC and other places around the country, but some of the history and culture that was right here, we didn’t necessarily enjoy a lot.”

His recommendation after spending the day on the tour?

A must-have from the Boiler room.

“The scotch eggs were amazing,” Nies says with a smile. “The sausage especially was maple flavored delicious.”