Minnesota State Patrol Looking for Car Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run

The car is described as a smaller sedan, white or silver in color

OTTER TAIL COUNTY –The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for help finding a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early this morning in Otter Tail County.

Three males were walking on the shoulder of Highway 78, and one of them tripped and fell into traffic.

A car hit the person and kept going without stopping.

The two other people at the scene say the car was a smaller sedan and white or silver in color.

It has damage on the front end and is leaking fluid.

If you have any information about the car, you are asked to call the Minnesota State Patrol.