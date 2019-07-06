RedHawks Come From Behind to Beat Milwaukee

RedHawks Beat Milkmen, 7-6

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks come from behind to beat the Milwaukee Milkmen for the second night in a row.

The RedHawks were down 5-1 after four innings before Correlle Prime and Daniel Comstock homered to cut the deficit to one.

Brennan Metzger hit the go-ahead triple in the eighth inning to put the RedHawks ahead then Tim Colwell followed that up with the game winning RBI single.

The RedHawks look for the series sweep tomorrow with first pitch from Newman Outdoor Field set for 1:00 p.m.