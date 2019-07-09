Heavy Rain Causes Basements to Flood in the Area

Arlyn Lang had half an inch of water in his basement in Moorhead.

MOORHEAD, Minn.– The heavy rain is causing problems for some people’s homes in the area.

“Yeah it’s a mess,” says homeowner Arlyn Lang.

He is just one person of many across the metro seeing flooding in the basement.

When it rains heavily, a lot of water can sit on your yard.

If the saturated soil can’t hold the water, it will find its way into your house, and sump pumps might not be able to keep up.

“It was just a severe downpour and it came down and didn’t stop,” added Lang. “It’s kind of rare for this to happen , like I said it’s been 15 years or better, but occasionally it does happen and you just have to let it take its course and deal with it as best you can, which I’m dealing with right not I guess you could say.”

Calling a crew to help clean up the water or doing it yourself as soon as possible is the best way to limit the water damage.