Minot Native Named MN Nat’l Guard Brigadier General

MINNESOTA – A Minot, North Dakota native has become just the second woman to attain the rank of Brigadier General in the Minnesota Army National Guard.

Col. Stefanie Horvath was officially promoted in ceremonies at the Rosemount National Guard Armory. She joined the National Guard in 1991 and has been deployed in Kosovo and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Gov. Tim Walz was among dignitaries on hand for the promotion ceremony.

She will take up the role of Director of Joint Staff for the Minnesota National Guard.