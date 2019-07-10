Cherries for Charity Fundraiser Begins at Local Hornbacher’s

The Proceeds Benefit Women in Need at YWCA Cass Clay and Rape and Abuse Crisis Center

FARGO-MOORHEAD — Hornbacher’s is doing more than just providing your groceries. For the next week, all eight locations in Fargo and Moorhead are hosting the 37th annual Cherries for Charity fundraiser.

For every pound of cherries sold, Hornbacher’s and the Fargo-Moorhead Cosmopolitan Club will donate 25 cents to the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center and YWCA Cass Clay.

“The collaborative community support that the Fargo-Moorhead and the greater Red River Valley region, believing in safety and believing that women and their children need to have an opportunity to be safe from violence and move on with their lives is really incredible. I often say that I get the front row view to the generosity of our community, and them willing to give back. It’s a pretty easy way to come out and eat some delicious cherries from Washington, knowing that a quarter of every pound is coming to our organization and the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center,” said YWCA CEO Erin Prochnow.

The fundraiser ends July 16, but the Washington Bing cherries are available at Hornbacher’s until supplies last. Over the years, Cherries for Charity has sold more than 2 million pounds of cherries. That’s equivalent to almost $500,000.