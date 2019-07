Jacobs’ Grand Slam Leads RedHawks to Victory over Sioux City

The RedHawks defeated the Explorers 11-5

FARGO, N.D. — In game one of a doubleheader against Sioux City, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took down the Explorers 11-5 after an explosive sixth inning.

Brennan Metzger had a big showing, going five-for-five at the plate.

Chris Jacobs stole the show, however, with a grand slam in the sixth that kicked started the RedHawks seven-run inning.