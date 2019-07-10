LIVE: Norwegians Unite At 7-Lag Stevne

Find Out About Your Norwegian Heritage This Week In Fargo

More than 200 Norwegian-Americans are flocking to Fargo this week to share their culture.

The 7-Lag Stevne (pronounced “7 log stev-na) is a yearly gathering to celebrate all things Norway.

Ole Olson says people from seven different areas of Norway are in Fargo for the stevne.

The four-day stevne will have music, vendors, and classes on history, research and genealogy.

You can get a taste of Norwegian culture at a public open house on Wednesday, July 10th from 4-7 p.m. at the Fargo Holiday Inn.

Each of the seven lags has their own genealogy expert who can help trace any Norwegian ancestry you might have.

Find out more details about the 7-Lag Stevne by clicking here.