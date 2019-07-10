Overnight Fire At Downtown Fargo Restaurant

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Fire responded to the King House Buffet in downtown Fargo around 5:00 a.m. on a report of smoke coming from the 2nd floor of the building.

Upon arrival, they discovered the smoke was originating from the King House’s kitchen.

Fargo Fire’s Joe Magin says after making a forced entry they discovered a piece of commercial cooking equipment was left on and was smoking.

Fire crews ventilated the smoke from the restaurant and turned the gas off to the cooking equipment.

No injuries are reported.