LIVE: A Party To Celebrate Ag

Celebration Of All Things Ag Coming To Mentor, MN

Agriculture is the #1 industry in our region.

The Northern Crops Institute thinks that’s worthy of a celebration.

They group is partnering with multiple local commodity groups for the first Red River Valley Ag Leadership Celebration.

Northern Crops Institute Director Mark Jirik joined the morning show to tell us about all the fun.

He says despite a rough growing season and uncertainty with trade, ag producers are an optimistic bunch.

Their celebration starts at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16th at the Maple Lake Pavilion in Mentor, Minnesota.

It’s free and open to the public.

You can find out more and register at www.RRVAg.com