Minnesotans Helped Pay For Super Bowl Special Broadcast Of “The Tonight Show”

Information obtained through a public records request shows the state paid the show $267,000

ST. PAUL, MN — Minnesota taxpayers helped foot the bill for that Jimmy Fallon broadcast of “The Tonight Show” from Minneapolis last year as part of Super Bowl festivities.

Information obtained through a public records request shows the state paid the show $267,000.

The state’s Snowbate program is aimed at luring productions and fostering local industry talent.

Talk shows are ineligible to participate in the program.

But the show, which airs on NBC, was reclassified as a “variety show” to fit the confines of state law.

Michael Tabor, who’s a member of the program’s advisory committee, said giving away state funds to Fallon’s show “isn’t responsible.”