Offense Erupts as RedHawks Take Down Sioux City

The RedHawks defeated the Explorers 11-4

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks played three games against the Sioux City Explorers in just over twenty four hours.

In Thursday’s series finale, the RedHawks got the better of Sioux City in a 11-4 victory thanks to a ten-run fifth inning.

The RedHawks were scoreless after four innings.

Chris Jacobs put the team on the board with a solo homerun in the fifth. Just a couple batters later, Leo Pina gave his team the lead with a two-run homer of his own. The RedHawks scored seven more runs before the start of the sixth to give them the comfortable advantage late in the game.

On the mound, Michael Tamburino shined. He pitched eight complete innings and struck out nine batters in the process.

The RedHawks continue their homestand on Friday with the first of a two-game series against Lincoln at 7:00 P.M.