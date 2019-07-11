This Lemonade Stand Is a Little Sweeter Than Most

How A Local Daycare Center is Inspiring Change in The Community, One Lemonade at a Time

FARGO, N.D. — Back to school season isn’t much fun for most students, but it can be even more difficult for those in need.

What started out as a front yard fluke seven years ago has now turned into an annual event, where children and their families from Wiggles & Giggles, a local in-home child care center, host a lemonade stand to raise money to help students in need of school supplies.

“It’s awesome, and it just shows the kids around here what a great community we have that they’re here to support those in need,” said child care provider Jamie Zastoupil.

The lemonade stand is part of the United Way School Supply Drive.

“It feels good because we get to help people and we get to have fun all day long,” said Caleb, who’s part of the lemonade stand crew.

Lemonade isn’t the only thing for sale. You can also buy cookies, muffins and other treats. There is even a designated stand to write notes of encouragement for students going into the new school year.

“I would write have a fun school year and I hope you enjoy the stuff,” said Caleb.

Supplies and backpacks will be distributed to families in need at the Fargodome on August 10 and 13.