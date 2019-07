Couzin’s Corner: Tim Colwell

Colwell is his second year with the RedHawks

FARGO, N.D — Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks right fielder Tim Colwell is a familiar face to the Fargo-Moorhead area after playing for the Bison baseball team from 2011-2014.

It’s Colwell’s second season with F-M, but what else is there to know about him?

In this week’s Couzin’s Corner profiling RedHawks players this season, Nick Couzin introduces us to the NDSU alum.