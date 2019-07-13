Clay County Fair Winding Down for the Summer

The Clay County Fair is at its tail end for this summer, but it tends to be a tradition for families across the valley

BARNESVILLE, Minn.–The Clay County Fair has been around for more than 100 years, bringing families together for some fun.

The Clay County Fair is at its tail end for this summer, but it tends to be a tradition for families across the valley.

“We come every year and we’ve been here for 5 years,” says Aunica Ekholm.

Kids just can’t seem to get enough of everything the fair has to offer them.

“I love the ship ride because it goes back and forth and it’s really fun, ” added Ekholm

“The Ferris Wheel,” said her brother Rowan Ekholm.

“Playing games,” said 6-year-old Lily.

“Playing games,” said 4-year-old Lucy.

But kids aren’t the only ones having a good time at the fair.

“I love coming out, I love entertaining folks,” says entertainer at the ring toss booth, Eric. “The big payoff is always when I give that big teddy bear to a child, and the smile on their face, you’ve got to love it. I mean that’s why I do it.”

While he does it all for the little things, families have the chance to experience all the bigger things that makes this festival so special.

You can go on rides, enjoy fair food, and try your luck at some carnival games.

And the games aren’t just about winning prizes.

“It’s just fun to test your skills in the games,” added Aunica Ekholm.

The fair also has petting zoos with cows, horses, sheep and chickens that kids can learn about.

Whether you’re here for the rides, food, or games, it’s always a good time at the fair.

Sunday is the last day to visit the Clay County Fair.

Doors open at 7:30 and close at 9.