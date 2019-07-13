East Dominates West in North Dakota Shrine Bowl

Game Played At Cushman Field in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — In the annual North Dakota Shrine Bowl, the East took down the West in both the 11 vs. 11 and 9-man games played at Cushman Field in Grand Forks.

Minnesota State commit Jesse Forknell threw three touchdowns including one to future Bison tight end Dawson Weisenberger.

The UND commit Adam Zavalney had the game-winning pick six to clinch it for team East.

East won 27-7.

In the nine-man match up, Thompson’s Marcus Hughes was feeling it! He caught third touchdown passes.

Hankinson’s Hayden Bool also had an interception setting up the first score of the contest.

East won 28-18.