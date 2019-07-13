Proposal at Fargo Invaders Game Ends With a ‘Yes’

FARGO, N.D.– Love is in the air and one football team is helping one of their water boys put a ring on it.

Scott “Icon” Halm–rast and his girlfriend Bernadette met over their love of Vikings football.

They’ve been together for three years.

Scott works with the Fargo Invaders team during their season, and with their help, Scott was able to pop the question during the coin flip at this evening’s game.

Bernadette didn’t even hesitate when he asked.

“A little shocked, but he said he was going to do something big so I shouldn’t be.”

“I actually devised it nine months ago. I was surprised I was able to not to spill the beans in nine months to Bernadette. I don’t keep surprises very well. Here’s to us, forever.”

The couple already has plans for a fall wedding next year.