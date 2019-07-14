Man Identified in Fatal Tractor Rollover Near Portland

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim is 77-year Alton Anderson.

PORTLAND, N.D. — Authorities identify the man who died Friday evening after rolling his tractor near Portland, North Dakota.

Anderson was cutting grass in the ditch on 148th Avenue Northeast.

Deputies say he went to turn to avoid a culvert at the bottom of the ditch.

The front right tire got caught in a sinkhole which caused the tractor to roll on top of him.

Anderson died at the scene.