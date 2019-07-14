Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Field Near Wolverton

Wilkin County Sheriff's Office says the plane's engine seized about 1.5 miles east of town
Alison Voorhees,

WOLVERTON, Minn. — An agriculture plane makes an emergency landing in a field east of Wolverton.

Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call that the plane’s engine had seized and it went down about a mile and a half from the town.

The pilot from Colfax, North Dakota was not injured and the plane had minimal damage.

However, several gallons of chemicals leaked onto the soy bean field.

Categories: Agriculture, Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like