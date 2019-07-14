Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Field Near Wolverton

Wilkin County Sheriff's Office says the plane's engine seized about 1.5 miles east of town

WOLVERTON, Minn. — An agriculture plane makes an emergency landing in a field east of Wolverton.

Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call that the plane’s engine had seized and it went down about a mile and a half from the town.

The pilot from Colfax, North Dakota was not injured and the plane had minimal damage.

However, several gallons of chemicals leaked onto the soy bean field.